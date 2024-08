NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Sheldon Pearce are your guides to seven anticipated albums out Aug. 23. During the second half of the episode, the two dig into the mercurial nature of the album format in 2024.

Featured albums:

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

Illuminati hotties, POWER

Fontaines D.C., Romance

Heems, Veena

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Woodland

Magdalena Bay, Imaginal Disk

