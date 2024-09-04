Syracuse councilors approve new housing strategy

The Syracuse Common Council has offcially adopted a new housing strategy aimed at imporving middle-income areas.

After an objection blocked the housing strategy from being passed in August, Syracuse common councilors unanimously approved adopting a new housing strategy on Tuesday. The new housing strategy seeks to direct investments toward "middle-income" neighborhoods. City Councilor Pat Hogan, who sponsored the strategy's legislation said it's a win.

"I think it's something that's really going to have an impact on the city," Hogan said.

Hogan said the strategy is something that will give opportunities to residents with all income levels.

"Some of these programs that we will offer the citizens are programs that are not currently offered," Hogan said. "We've identified the housing crisis affects almost every income level you can think of but particularly income levels where you can't build new housing because there's not monies available in any kind of government subsidy that would allow people access to fix up their porches or their homes unless they meet certain guidelines."

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released a statement following the council's approval commending the council on their decision.