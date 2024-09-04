© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse councilors approve new housing strategy

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published September 4, 2024 at 5:09 AM EDT
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO

The Syracuse Common Council has offcially adopted a new housing strategy aimed at imporving middle-income areas.

After an objection blocked the housing strategy from being passed in August, Syracuse common councilors unanimously approved adopting a new housing strategy on Tuesday. The new housing strategy seeks to direct investments toward "middle-income" neighborhoods. City Councilor Pat Hogan, who sponsored the strategy's legislation said it's a win.

"I think it's something that's really going to have an impact on the city," Hogan said.

Hogan said the strategy is something that will give opportunities to residents with all income levels.

"Some of these programs that we will offer the citizens are programs that are not currently offered," Hogan said. "We've identified the housing crisis affects almost every income level you can think of but particularly income levels where you can't build new housing because there's not monies available in any kind of government subsidy that would allow people access to fix up their porches or their homes unless they meet certain guidelines."

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released a statement following the council's approval commending the council on their decision.
Tags
Regional Newshousing crisisSyracuse Common Council
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly