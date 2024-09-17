Eve is undeniably an icon in hip-hop, a west Philly rapper whose flow, style and production helped define the genre in the early 2000s. She's released three incredible albums–all of which reached either gold or platinum–and has hits like "Let Me Blow Ya Mind", "Satisfaction", and "Tambourine".

/ Courtesy of Hanover Square Press / Courtesy of Hanover Square Press Who's That Girl? A Memoir

Eve's journey is filled with ebb and flow. She started off as a battle rapper in high school, hitting cyphers all around Philadelphia and eventually landed an audition for Dr. Dre. He signed her to his label Aftermath and later dropped her before she could release a solo record.

Eve then recorded a verse for fellow Philly rap act The Roots–the verse went uncredited and left Eve in the dust of its success. Not too long after the song dropped, Eve got an offer to join The Ruff Ryders, one of the biggest rap collectives of the early 2000s.

Eve covers it all in her new memoir, Who's that Girl? Eve talks hip-hop, acting, motherhood, and mental health. It's available in bookstores now.

On Bullseye, we talk all about Eve's journey from high school battle rapper to one of hip-hop's leading ladies. We also get into Eve's life in London and how she's unexpectedly adopted some British lingo. Plus, Eve blows our minds and talks about her classic collaboration with Gwen Stefani.

