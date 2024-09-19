© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Can money buy happiness?

By Sally Helm,
Nick FountainMeg CramerSean Saldana
Published September 19, 2024 at 9:41 AM EDT
Left to Right: Barb Mellers, Daniel Kahneman, & Matt Killingsworth.
Courtesy of Barb Mellers; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Burda Media; Courtesy of Matt Killingsworth.
Left to Right: Barb Mellers, Daniel Kahneman, & Matt Killingsworth.

People often say that money can't buy you happiness. Sometimes, if you ask them to tell you more about it, they'll mention a famous 2010 study by Nobel Prize winners Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton. That study found that higher household income correlates with greater emotional well-being, but only up to around $75,000 a year. After that, more money didn't seem to matter.

This was a famous study by two famous academics. The result stood for over a decade. And it feels good, right? Maybe the rich aren't so much happier than anyone else. But researchers have recently done a complete 180 on this idea. In 2021, psychologist Matt Killingsworth found nearly the opposite: That more money does correlate with more happiness. And that the relationship continues well beyond $75,000 per year.

Today on the show: Does more money mean fewer problems? Two researchers with totally different takes come together to hammer out a better understanding of the relationship between money and happiness.

This episode was hosted by Sally Helm and Nick Fountain. It was produced by Sean Saldana, Sam Yellowhorse Kesler, and Emma Peaslee. It was edited by Meg Cramer and fact-checked by Sierra Juarez. Engineering by Cena Loffredo. Alex Goldmark is Planet Money's executive producer.

