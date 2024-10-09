© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Two Palestinian writers on the right to share their stories

By Sandhya Dirks,
Gene DembyDalia MortadaLeah DonnellaXavier LopezJess KungChristina CalaCourtney SteinJasmine RomeroB.A. ParkerLori Lizarraga
Published October 9, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT
People rally during the "National March on Washington: Free Palestine" while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at Freedom Plaza November 4, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Drew Angerer
People rally during the "National March on Washington: Free Palestine" while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at Freedom Plaza November 4, 2023 in Washington, DC.

In the year since the devastating Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed. Even more have been injured or displaced. Still, many Palestinians across the diaspora feel that they aren't allowed to share their stories — that the fullness of their humanity is too often reduced to a few soundbites on the news, or images of people dying. So on this episode, we're revisiting conversations with Fady Joudah and Tariq Luthun — two Palestinian American poets who have tried to carve out space to expand the kind of stories that Palestinians are allowed to tell.

