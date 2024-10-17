© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The meaning behind Israel's right to defend itself.

Published October 17, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
An Israeli tank moves a long the border as seen during an IDF embedded media tour to Southern Lebanon on October 13, 2024 near Naqoura, Lebanon.
Amir Levy
/
Getty Images
An Israeli tank moves a long the border as seen during an IDF embedded media tour to Southern Lebanon on October 13, 2024 near Naqoura, Lebanon.

"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people." It's a phrase that's been spoken by Israel's allies – and American presidents – for decades, especially in the days after Israel launched its war in Gaza after the October 7th attack by Hamas.

But what do those words actually mean in a historically, politically and in the midst of Israel's incursions into Gaza and Lebanon.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts