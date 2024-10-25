© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Meet The Christians Pushing Back On Christian Nationalism

Published October 25, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT
This picture taken shows a view of a partial solar eclipse behind a crucifix.
ISMAEL ADNAN
/
AFP via Getty Images
This picture taken shows a view of a partial solar eclipse behind a crucifix.

The ideology of Christian nationalism holds that the United States should be closer to and informed by Christian principles. It's been more present in American politics lately, being referenced openly by elected officials and candidates alike.

But what is Christian nationalism? Who follows it and what is its purpose? Why is it different from Christian faiths, including evangelical Christianity?

We talk to three Christians who are making it their job to push back against this movement from a religious point of view.

