Israel has been accused of using starvation in Gaza as a weapon of war. It's a charge the government denies, however aid groups say too little food is being allowed into Gaza. And making the problem even worse, armed gangs are looting much of the aid that is coming in. We hear more about the issue and what Israel is doing about it.

