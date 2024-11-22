UFOs to RFKs: How conspiracy theories went mainstream

Are UFOs real? Maybe, but that's not the point. From Congressional hearings on UFOs to the popularity of RFK Jr., conspiracies have gone from fringe to mainstream political talking points. Authors Kelly Weill and Mike Rothschild join the show to explain why.

Then, PEOPLE Magazine released this year's Sexiest Man Alive... and it was certainly a choice! But it got Brittany thinking: what makes someone sexy in our year 2024, and who decides what's hot? The hosts of Who Weekly, Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, join the show to get into it.

