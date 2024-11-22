© 2024 WRVO Public Media
UFOs to RFKs: How conspiracy theories went mainstream

By Brittany Luse,
Barton GirdwoodAlexis WilliamsJasmine RomeroCorey Antonio RoseLiam McBain
Published November 22, 2024 at 9:06 AM EST
Night sky and an alien finger touching a human finger.
Getty Images
Night sky and an alien finger touching a human finger.

Are UFOs real? Maybe, but that's not the point. From Congressional hearings on UFOs to the popularity of RFK Jr., conspiracies have gone from fringe to mainstream political talking points. Authors Kelly Weill and Mike Rothschild join the show to explain why.

Then, PEOPLE Magazine released this year's Sexiest Man Alive... and it was certainly a choice! But it got Brittany thinking: what makes someone sexy in our year 2024, and who decides what's hot? The hosts of Who Weekly, Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber, join the show to get into it.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Barton Girdwood
Alexis Williams
Jasmine Romero
Corey Antonio Rose
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.