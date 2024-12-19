Should I buy that thing? A framework to help you decide

Sometimes we buy things that we later regret spending on: a new sweater that's already falling apart, or a thrifted "vintage" vase that turns out to be a mass-produced dupe. In the moment, it's difficult to resist the temptation of making a purchase. But with a few pointed questions, you can make sure you've done your due diligence and buy something guilt-free. This episode, financial experts offer a framework to help you decide whether or not something is worth buying.

Copyright 2024 NPR