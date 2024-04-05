AAA advises caution ahead of busy eclipse day

In just a few days, central and northern New York will become tourist destinations, as visitors hope for a glance of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

AAA Communications Specialist Mark Gruba said on eclipse day, a little strategy will go a long way.

“Make a plan ahead of time,” he said. “Plan to arrive early at your destination, and stay later after the height of the eclipse, totality as well.”

AAA is expecting a massive infusion of eclipse watchers in cities that are in the path of totality. In addition to more traffic in general, Gruba said people should prepare to see drivers who are unfamiliar with the area.

“One of the by-products of that is that people may not know all the ins and outs of the local road system,” he said. “This is a one-way, or this is a two way road, or this is a four lane road versus a two lane road, and they may be turning unexpectedly.”

He says it’s a good idea to slow down and leave plenty of space between your car and other vehicles.

“Not only are you watching other cars on the roadway, but you’re looking for pedestrians, and even animals during the eclipse. Nocturnal animals are going to be lured out by the darkness,” Gruba said.

If you’re on the road during the eclipse, make sure your headlights are on. Gruba said don’t try to take a picture or video of the eclipse from behind the wheel, and don’t drive with eclipse glasses on.

“Eclipse glasses are ideal for viewing the eclipse, but not for viewing the roadway,” he said. “Make sure that your vision is not impaired while you are behind the wheel, so that you can see everything around you.”

AAA also recommends looking into public transportation options to avoid getting stuck behind the wheel in traffic.