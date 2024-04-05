2024 CNY Eclipse

-
Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic and unexpected obstacles if they plan to hit the roads Monday.
How will our eclipse experience be affected if Monday is a cloudy day?
Oswego County will have one of the only LightSound devices in New York, making the eclipse more accessible to the blind and low-vision community.
Officials say people should have a full tank of gas, along with food and water, in case they're stuck in traffic.
Hannibal Free Library will participate in the NASA-funded Eclipse Soundscapes Project which is looking to continue a century-old research project on wildlife during eclipses.
Leaders in Watertown are not in the dark when it comes to preparing for the solar eclipse. A coordinated effort is underway to make the event fun and safe.
The bright sun can cause damage to your eye’s retina, leading to blind spots.
A Haudenosaunee story traces their origin back to a solar eclipse.
National organizations like NASA are taking notice of SUNY Oswego's strong science programs ahead of next month's total solar eclipse.