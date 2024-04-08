What to know about the eclipse and pets

With the solar eclipse set to move across central and northern New York Monday, what should we expect from the animals in our lives?

For the furry friend companions in our lives, Dr. Jamie Lovejoy, of Stack Veterinary Hospital, said you probably don't need to worry about eye protection for them as they're unlikely to stare up directly into the sun.

"I think that the majority of people should really focus on making sure their pets aren't at risk of of being let out during parties," Lovejoy said. "There's going to be a lot going on and so I think that should really be the focus. I don't know that anyone needs to worry necessarily about buying glasses for their dogs."

But Lovejoy said it might be best to just leave them at home.

"This is a very unique event and probably not something our pets care too much about so they probably could be left at home and left to their own devices and that will be a lot less stressful for them," Lovejoy said.

Lovejoy said we're unlikely to see any behavior shifts in our domestic animals since its a short period of time. But both Watertown's Zoo New York and the Syracuse Rosamond Gifford Zoo are open during the eclipse and say visitors might be able to observe nighttime routines and other potential behavioral changes of the zoo animals during the event.

