Eclipse attracts the interest of local kids at Syracuse University

Scientists say a solar eclipse is something that people of all ages can appreciate. WRVO's Jessica Cain put that theory to the test on Monday.

She brought two of her daughters, Kyla, 8, and Alexa, 6, to Syracuse University to view the historic event.

Kyla is interested in science and learned about the eclipse in her third grade class.

"The sun makes it bright outside, so the moon covers the sun and makes it all dark," she said.

The SU quad buzzed in the hours ahead of the total solar eclipse, as the crowds of people grew. A number of events were set up, including science experiments, crafts, and celebratory drumming.

That helped keep visitors busy, as the cloud cover and concerns grew in the minutes leading up to totality.

But about ten minutes before, Kyla started seeing signs of improvement.

"It looks like a diamond ring," she said, peering at the sun and moon through her eclipse glasses.

The big moment did not disappoint. As the quad plunged into darkness, cheers and sounds of awe spread through the area.

Kyla and Alexa shared their thoughts after the sun came back out.

"I think it was just like so cool," said Alexa. "But I was like, it could be darker because obviously it could."

Kyla was less critical.

"That was the most amazingest thing I've ever seen in my whole entire life," she said. She hopes to watch the next total solar eclipse to hit central New York in the year 2144.

