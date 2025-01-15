© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'American Primeval' is a nasty and gritty Western

By Glen Weldon,
Sam Yellowhorse KeslerRoxana HadadiLiz MetzgerLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published January 15, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
Shawnee Pourier and Betty Gilpin in American Primeval.
Matt Kennedy
/
Netflix
Shawnee Pourier and Betty Gilpin in American Primeval.

In Netflix's gritty, brutal Western series American Primeval, Betty Gilpin plays a woman determined to get herself and her son across the frontier. But along the way, they find themselves caught up in a brewing war between the federal government and a violent Mormon militia. A gruff guide (Taylor Kitsch) might be of some help, but the land is rife with violent factions with competing claims to the blood-soaked soil.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Glen Weldon
