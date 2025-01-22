© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Go ask ALICE about grocery prices

By Wailin Wong,
Adrian MaCorey BridgesPaddy HirschKate Concannon
Published January 22, 2025 at 9:36 AM EST
Getty Images

Grocery prices have gone up 27 percent since before the pandemic. And high prices are especially painful for lower income households, who have less wiggle room to adjust their spending. But their experience isn't always reflected in broad measures of inflation.

Today on the show, we look at a different way of measuring price increases that's designed to capture the pain that many households feel daily, including at the supermarket.

Read more about the ALICE Essentials Index.

