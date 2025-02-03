Books vs. Brain Rot: why it's so hard to read

Data from Gallup and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Americans are reading fewer books and spending less time reading than ever.

There's been reporting on college kids struggling to finish longer texts. And last month, in a viral post, one user lamented their loss of concentration for reading, which led to a larger online discourse about how to approach books again.

Brittany is joined by Elaine Castillo, author of the book How to Read Now, and Abdullah Shihipar, Research Associate at the People, Place and Health collective at Brown University, to get into why reading books is on the decline, the battle for our attention, and what people can do to get their reading grooves back.

And if you're looking for your next good book - check out the Book of the Day podcast from NPR.

Support public media and receive ad-free listening & bonus. Join NPR+ today.

Copyright 2025 NPR