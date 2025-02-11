© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our guide to the great shows on network TV

By Glen Weldon,
Linda HolmesHafsa FathimaJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published February 11, 2025 at 9:20 AM EST
Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Joyce in St. Denis Medical.
Ron Batzdorff
/
NBC
Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Joyce in St. Denis Medical.

In the age of streaming content and "Prestige TV" it's easy to forget that old school TV networks are still out here, pumping out television shows. ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC have launched new series that adopt familiar formats – cop shows, lawyer shows, doctor shows – but each has something special to recommend it. So we're talking about St. Denis Medical, Doc, Doctor Odyssey, Matlock and High Potential.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]