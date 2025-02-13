© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump says the U.S. will 'own' Gaza — what that could mean for the Middle East

Published February 13, 2025 at 9:40 AM EST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein (L) in the Oval Office. The meeting comes as Trump has proposed that the United States take an ownership position of Gaza.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein (L) in the Oval Office. The meeting comes as Trump has proposed that the United States take an ownership position of Gaza.

The Gaza Strip – ground zero of Israel's war with Hamas – is only about twice the size of Washington, DC. It has about 25 miles of coastline along the Mediterranean Sea, with a population of about 2 million people.

Last week, President Trump proposed relocating those people to other countries in the region, like Egypt and Jordan.

Trump has said the Palestinians would not be allowed to return: UN officials and others say Trump's plan would amount to ethnic cleansing. Despite domestic and international concerns that the U.S. is empire building, Trump continues to double down on his plans for the U.S. to "own" Gaza.

Trump says the U.S. is going to take over Gaza, though he offers few specifics. What could the proposal mean for Palestinians and the broader Middle East?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org

Email us at considerthis@npr.org

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts