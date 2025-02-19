Democrats face pressure to push back against Trump

Democrats lost the Senate and the White House in November's elections. Now as a minority party, their representatives — and their voters — are trying to figure out what to do next, and how to provide a roadblock to President Trump's ambitions.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

