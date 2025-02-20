Charges filed against Marcy Correctional guards in Oneida County Court

Murder and manslaughter were among some of the charges filed against corrections officers in Robert Brooks’ death at Marcy Correctional Facility.

Six guards have been charged with second degree murder for the fatal beating of Robert Brooks in December 2024. Other charges filed include manslaughter, gang assault and tampering with physical evidence. The court appearances come after a weeks-long investigation conducted by local and state officials. Arraignments began on Thursday afternoon in Oneida County Court in Utica with Judge Robert Bauer presiding. The following defendants have pleaded not guilty:



Nicholas Anazalone: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing

Anthony Farina: second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter

Michael Fisher: second-degree manslaughter

Mathew Galliher: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree gang assault

Nicholas Gentile: tampering with physical evidence

David Kingsley II: second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter

Sgt. Michael Mashaw: second-degree manslaughter

Christopher Walrath: second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter

David Walters: second-degree manslaughter

AP / New York State Attorney General office FILE - This image provided by the New York State Attorney General office shows bodycam footage of correction officers beating a handcuffed man, Robert Brooks, 43, at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 2024. (New York State Attorney General office via AP, File)

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, the prosecutor for the case, reports three other individuals related to the case have reached plea deals while three more continue to be investigated.

"At least two current or former Marcy employees, and at least one current or former Mohawk employee are still under investigation, and the grand jury is still sitting and still able to hear evidence," Fitzpatrick said. "I would advise them to seriously consider cooperating with the special prosecutor."

Fitzpatrick said he intends to convict each defendant.

"I'm focused," Fitzpatrick said. "I intend to convict these defendants. That's my focus."

The defendants are set to appear back in court on March 31.

Dozens of people gathered in the courthouse to hear the charges. Many expressed verbal frustration and discontent with the bail offerings presented. Bail for Anazalone, Farina, Galliher, Kingsley and Walrath was set at $100,000 cash, $250,000 bond and one million partially secured. For Fisher, Marshaw and Walters, bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $500,000 partially secured. Gentile was not eligible for bail and was released on his own recognizance. When asked about the impacts of bail in this case, Fitzpatrick said it should not be a factor in the convictions.

"This is New York. If, if you get bail on a case, you should, after you do a novena, just say 'thank you, Your Honor, for setting bail,'" Fitzpatrick said. "Bail is not an issue in this case. This case is not going to be decided because someone's locked up for eight months or nine months until the case comes to trial. These guys aren't going anywhere."

Some protestors gathered in the hallways outside the courthouse following the proceedings, further expressing their dissatisfaction with the case and calling for systemic change.