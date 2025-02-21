What happens if the Education Department is abolished?

"The Department of Education is a big con job."

That's just one of the things President Trump has said about one of the most high profile departments in federal government — a department Trump says he wants to eliminate.

Trump says he wants to save money, and kill policies he doesn't like. Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE has already started cutting funding from the department.

The Trump administration wants the Department of Education gone. But can they get rid of it, and what could be lost in the process?

