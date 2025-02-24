© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Mark Greaney takes on geopolitics in the latest installment of the Gray Man series

Published February 24, 2025 at 10:43 AM EST
Berkley

Mark Greaney is the author of the Gray Man series, a collection of espionage novels that chronicle the adventures of ex-CIA operative Court Gentry. The latest addition, Midnight Black, follows Gentry as he tries to save the woman he loves from Russian captivity. Greaney is known for conducting extensive research on the elements that make it into his writing. In today's episode, he speaks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about his trip to Russia several years ago, before the latest invasion into Ukraine, and how photos and videos from that trip helped him make his writing realistic.

