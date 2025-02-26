The Path Ahead For Ukraine, Three Years Into Russia's Full-Scale Invasion

It's the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And the world looks very different now than it did then.

In the three years since Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces began their assault on their neighbor, tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers have perished. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been able to hold his enemies off with the help of support from the U.S.

But now that Donald Trump is in charge, that's likely to change. The president has made it no secret that he believes Zelenskyy should try and make peace with Putin, no matter what it might cost his country. In his first month in office, Trump has taken steps to isolate the U.S. from its allies in Western Europe and NATO, putting those countries on even shakier ground as they try and contend with the possibility of continued Russian aggression.

What does the future of this conflict look like for Ukraine?

