The view from Greenland: 'We don't want to be Americans'

President Trump's calls for the U.S. to take over Greenland have sparked alarm and outrage.

Denmark, which is responsible for Greenland's security, recently announced that it would further boost its defense spending.

And a recent poll found 85 percent of Greenlanders are opposed to being part of the United States.

Parliamentary candidate Naaja Nathanielsen is one of them.

It isn't clear whether Trump's ambitions for Greenland will take. But some politicians in the territory are taking his calls for acquisition more seriously than ever before.

