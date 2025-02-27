Health Insurance in America

Millions of Americans depend on their jobs for health insurance. But that's not the case in many other wealthy countries. How did the U.S. end up with a system that's so expensive, yet leaves so many people vulnerable? On this episode, how a temporary solution created an everlasting problem. This episode originally ran in 2020 as The Everlasting Problem.

Guests:

Sherry Glied, Dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University.

Paul Starr, professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton University.

