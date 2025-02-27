© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
The controversy over Tyson Foods' hiring of asylum seekers

By Amanda Aronczyk,
Carlos GarciaKeith RomerSam Yellowhorse Kesler
Published February 27, 2025 at 9:51 AM EST
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images

Last year, Tyson Foods shuttered a meat processing plant in Perry, Iowa. The company said it made the decision because the plant was old and inefficient. But the closure was devastating for the residents of Perry. The plant had employed some 1200 workers in a town with a population of only 8000.

At the same time, Tyson was also busy hiring workers elsewhere. It was working with a non-profit group that helps connect companies with asylum seekers and refugees looking for work. Tyson ultimately hired hundreds of new workers through this partnership.

Was this just a coincidence? Or were these two stories actually one story - a story about one of the country's biggest meat processors forcing out American workers and replacing them with migrants? On today's show we take a look at the controversy surrounding Tyson's hiring moves and how things look from the perspective of the workers themselves.

Today's episode was hosted by Carlos Garcia and Amanda Aronczyk. It was produced by Sam Yellowhorse Kesler with help from Emma Peaslee and edited by Keith Romer with help from Jess Jiang. It was engineered by Cena Loffredo and fact-checked by Sierra Juarez. Alex Goldmark is Planet Money's executive producer.

Music: Universal Production Music - "Let's Do," "Floating Ideas," and "Goodie Bag"

Copyright 2025 NPR

Amanda Aronczyk
Amanda Aronczyk (she/her) is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in October 2019.
Carlos Garcia
Keith Romer
Keith Romer has been a contributing reporter for Planet Money since 2015. He has reported stories on risk-pooling among poker players, whether it's legal to write a spin-off of the children's book Goodnight Moon and the time one man cornered the American market in onions. Sometimes on the show, he sings.
Sam Yellowhorse Kesler
Sam Yellowhorse Kesler is an Assistant Producer for Planet Money. Previously, he's held positions at NPR's Ask Me Another & All Things Considered, and was the inaugural Code Switch Fellow. Before NPR, he interned with World Cafe from WXPN. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, and continues to reside in Philadelphia.
