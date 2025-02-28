New Music Friday: The best albums out Feb. 28

Congratulations, you've made it to the weekend. Friday marks the final day of meteorological winter (look it up) and we're shaking off the chill with the hottest albums out Feb. 28.

KCRW's Travis Holcombe joins NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to discuss all of the essential records that made their debut on streaming services while you were sleeping.

The Starting Five

Chris Shonting / Domino / Domino Panda Bear.

Stephen and Travis give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

Panda Bear, Sinister Grift (Stream)

(Stream) Mdou Moctar, Tears of Injustice (Stream)

(Stream) DARKSIDE, Nothing (Stream)

(Stream) Hope Tala, Hope Handwritten (Stream)

(Stream) Marie Davidson, City of Clowns (Stream)

Hear the discussion on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Five more albums worthy of immediate attention:

serpentwithfeet, GRIP SEQUEL

Everything is Recorded, Temporary

Yves Jarvis, All Cylinders

bdrmm, Microtonic

Miya Folick, Erotica Veronica

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple.

The Long List

/ Courtesy of the artist / Courtesy of the artist Celia Wa.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Andy Bell, pinball wanderer

Architects, The Sky, The Earth & All Between

Cloakroom, Last Leg of the Human Table

Deep Sea Diver, Billboard Heart

Domestic Drafts, Only the Singer

Edith Frost, In Space

Kristin Daelyn, Beyond the Break

Nervous Verbs, Pony Coughing

Sahara Grim, Fable

Sports Team, Boys These Days

The Chills, Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs

The Lathums, Matter Does Not Define

The Men, Buyer Beware

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, IC-02 Bogotá

Venamoris, To Cross or To Burn

Yo La Tengo, Old Joy (OST)

Pop

corook, committed to a bit

Rebecca Black, SALVATION EP

EP Aloe Blacc, Stand Together

BANKS, Off With Her Head

G-DRAGON, Übermensch

LISA, Alter Ego

TORS, Never Give Up

Country/Folk/Americana

Polly Paulusma, Wildfires

Charles Wesley Godwin, Lonely Mountain Town

Craig Morgan, American Soundtrack

Echolalia, Echolalia

Kasey Tyndall, Kasey Tyndall

Kip Moore, Solitary Tracks

Redferrin, Some City Somewhere

Sean McConnell, Skin

The Devil Makes Three, Spirits

R&B/Soul

Celia Wa, Fasadé

Fridayy, Some Days I'm Good Some Days I'm Not

Rap/Hip-Hop

Paris Texas, They Left Me With a Gun EP

EP Boldy James & Chuck Strangers, Token of Appreciation

G-Eazy, Helium

Jim Jones, At the Church Steps

Reason, I Love You Again

Jazz

Artemis, ARBORESQUE

Billy Hart Quartet, Just

Ella Fitzgerald, The Moment Of Truth: Ella at the Coliseum (Live)

Chick Corea, Trilogy 3

Hot 8 Brass Band, Big Tuba

Justin Tyson, The Paper Doors

Mark Turner, We Raise Them To Lift Their Heads

Takuya Kuroda, EVERYDAY

Classical

Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Ubique

Mystery Sonata, Aequora

Electronic/Out There

Daniel Bachman, Moving Through Light

David Grubbs, Whistle from Above

Goat + MC Yallah, Nimerudi

Le Motel, Odd Numbers / Sô Lè

Lucrecia Dalt, cosa rara EP

EP Michi, Dirty Talk

PINK MUST, PINK MUST

Rattle, Encircle

Ruthlss, Northern Lights EP

EP Shygirl, Club Shy Room 2 EP

EP Tu m', Monochromes Vol. 3

Credits

• Host: Stephen Thompson

• Guest: Travis Holcombe, KCRW

• Producer: Simon Rentner

• Editor: Otis Hart

• Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

• Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

