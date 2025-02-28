© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Slender Starbucks, Medicaid at risk, and the gold card visa

By Wailin Wong,
Cooper Katz McKimKenny MaloneAngel Carreras
Published February 28, 2025 at 11:40 AM EST
SAUL LOEB
/
AFP via Getty Images

It's Indicators of the Week! Our weekly look at interesting numbers from the news.

On today's show, we have potential cuts ahead for Medicaid, Starbucks goes back to basics and gold card immigration.

Related episodes:
How Magic Johnson's Starbucks created new neighborhood businesses (Apple / Spotify)
What's missing in the immigration debate (Apple / Spotify)

