As we celebrate a quarter century of music nerdom and buffoonery, we remember the songs that shaped the show and our lives, with 25 No. 1 tracks from our first 25 years (and whatever else we can manage to recall). We aren't going to ruin the fun with a tracklist — listen along as All Songs Considered host Robin Hilton and New Music Friday's Stephen Thompson try to guess each other's favorite cuts.

Copyright 2025 NPR