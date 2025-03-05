The R-word is back. But why?

Over the past few years, Brittany has noticed the resurgence the R-word - a word that otherwise left the cultural lexicon. And while that's troubling in and of itself, its return may also have larger implications that affect policy, culture, and how we treat each other.

Disability advocate Imani Barbarin joins the show to break down how ableism can take root in casual conversation, and why words matter.

