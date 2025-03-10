© 2025 WRVO Public Media
"Celebrity" just isn't hitting like it used to... (Live from On-Air Fest)

By Brittany Luse,
Alexis WilliamsBarton GirdwoodJasmine RomeroNeena PathakVeralyn Williams
Published March 10, 2025 at 8:54 AM EDT
NPR's It's Been A Minute...LIVE!
On-Air Fest
NPR's It's Been A Minute...LIVE!

When twitch streamers can sway elections and viral videos can turn fifteen seconds of fame into hundreds of millions of dollars, it kind of makes you wonder: who's a real "celebrity" these days? And do they matter like they used to?

With fans fed up over ticket prices and endless product pushing, capital-C "celebrity" seems to be in its flop era. But is it gone for good? And, do we even want it back?

Brittany gets into all of it in front of a live audience at the annual On-Air Fest in Brooklyn with Vulture's Rachel Handler and Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos.

Brittany Luse
Alexis Williams
Barton Girdwood
Jasmine Romero
Neena Pathak
Veralyn Williams
