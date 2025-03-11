© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measles returns — here's what you need to know

By Susan Davis,
Domenico MontanaroMaria Godoy
Published March 11, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT

Hundreds have been infected and two have died as measles outbreaks have occurred in West Texas and New Mexico. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a vaccine skeptic, has given conflicting advice to people wanting to avoid infection. Why are vaccination rates declining, and what do these outbreaks mean for public health in the U.S.?

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and health correspondent Maria Godoy.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy