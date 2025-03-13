How Trump is reshaping the executive branch to consolidate power
Since returning to office, President Trump has moved quickly to reshape the federal government. His actions, which have moved to put more power under his purview, align with a belief in some conservative circles of the unitary executive: an idea that the president and the president alone controls all actions undertaken by the executive branch.
This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, political correspondent Susan Davis, and national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.
