How Trump is reshaping the executive branch to consolidate power

Since returning to office, President Trump has moved quickly to reshape the federal government. His actions, which have moved to put more power under his purview, align with a belief in some conservative circles of the unitary executive: an idea that the president and the president alone controls all actions undertaken by the executive branch.

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, political correspondent Susan Davis, and national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics

Copyright 2025 NPR