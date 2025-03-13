© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How Trump is reshaping the executive branch to consolidate power

By Asma Khalid,
Susan DavisCarrie Johnson
Published March 13, 2025 at 10:52 AM EDT

Since returning to office, President Trump has moved quickly to reshape the federal government. His actions, which have moved to put more power under his purview, align with a belief in some conservative circles of the unitary executive: an idea that the president and the president alone controls all actions undertaken by the executive branch.

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, political correspondent Susan Davis, and national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

