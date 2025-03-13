Nonprofits, community centers left confused, worried over potential federal funding cuts

Some local nonprofits and community wellness organizations are worried for the future as threats of federal funding cuts loom.

In early February, many community health centers across the U.S. experienced a "funding freeze" and were unable to access federal funding. Community Health Centers like Syracuse Community Health often rely on federal funding to assist patients in some underserved communities. Although the freezes have been lifted, Syracuse Community Health CEO Dr. Ofrona Reid said there is still confusion and worry.

“I'm very concerned,” Reid said. “Just the fact how fast we had no warning and all of a sudden it's like turning the light switch off. And so, you know, who says it’s not going to happen again."

Reed said concerns over payroll and service offerings are his main concerns when it comes to funding. Syracuse Community Health receives over $5 million a year in federal funding, making up 16% of its operating budget.

The House passed a continuing resolution this week to fund the government through September just ahead of the March 14 deadline. And the resolution includes funding extensions for community health centers. Still, the bill does not cover every aspect of federal funding and for organizations like Meals On Wheels in Syracuse that could be an issue. Director Mason Kauffman said 40-50% of the nonprofit's funding could be interrupted if funds for the Older Americans Act and reimbursements from Medicaid aren't distributed.

"We're depending on the Older Americans Act, and we're depending on some Medicaid funding," Kauffman said. "And both of those have been out there in discussion about being cut. So, we're kind of in a wait and see and hope mode."

He said the potential cuts are a great cause for concern as community needs continue to grow.

"Over the decade we have seen a growth of almost 29%," Kauffman said. "And, just this past year, it's been about 8%. And the prior year, another 5% or so, year to year, we seem to have more and more demand for it."

The House-approved continuing resolution still needs to pass in the Senate. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has publicly indicated that the Senate lacks the votes to pass the continuing resolution, with Senate Democrats favoring a 30-day extension option.