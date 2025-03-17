Never give up - one Gaza boy's story trying to survive in Gaza

Nearly 40, 000.

That's the United Nations estimate for the number of children who have been killed or injured since Israel began its war with Hamas some 18 months ago.

Last year, NPR profiled one injured Gazan boy, Nimer Sadi al-Nimer, who was shot five times by the Israeli military while he and his father were gathering food dropped by parachute outside Gaza City.

This week, NPR Gaza producer Anas Baba tracked Nimer down to hear what the past year has been like.

NPR correspondent Rob Schmitz speaks with Baba about what he learned after reconnecting with Nimer.

