© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Never give up - one Gaza boy's story trying to survive in Gaza

Published March 17, 2025 at 8:31 AM EDT
GAZA CITY - March 14, 2025. On the right, 12-year-old Nimer Saddy al-Nimer sits with his mother Badir Al-Dujja Al-Nimer and his 4-year-old sister Seedra Saddy Al-Nimer. Wearing a knee brace, Nimer still finds it difficult to walk a year after being shot five times by the Israeli military when he was collecting food aid.
Anas Baba
/
NPR
GAZA CITY - March 14, 2025. On the right, 12-year-old Nimer Saddy al-Nimer sits with his mother Badir Al-Dujja Al-Nimer and his 4-year-old sister Seedra Saddy Al-Nimer. Wearing a knee brace, Nimer still finds it difficult to walk a year after being shot five times by the Israeli military when he was collecting food aid.

Nearly 40, 000.

That's the United Nations estimate for the number of children who have been killed or injured since Israel began its war with Hamas some 18 months ago.

Last year, NPR profiled one injured Gazan boy, Nimer Sadi al-Nimer, who was shot five times by the Israeli military while he and his father were gathering food dropped by parachute outside Gaza City.

This week, NPR Gaza producer Anas Baba tracked Nimer down to hear what the past year has been like.

NPR correspondent Rob Schmitz speaks with Baba about what he learned after reconnecting with Nimer.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts