NPR and Member stations win 2025 Gracie Awards

The Annual Gracie Awards, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation , has honored the achievements of women working in media for more than four decades. Named after the late actress and radio host Gracie Allen, these awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR Reporting has won three awards:

In the Radio ‐ Nationally Syndicated Non‐Commercial category:

NPR's All Things Considered won an Investigative Feature award for the story ' Secretive Land Buys in Hawaii '. This story was reported by Dana Kerr.

NPR won an Interview Feature award for ' A Year in the Life of a Mom and Baby from Gaza '. This was covered by Elissa Nadworny.

NPR's Code Switch won the Feature/Special award. Code Switch is hosted by Gene Demby and B.A.Parker. It is produced by Christina Cala.

Member station wins:

Megan Swan (From the Top)

From the Top Producer

Entertainment [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

All Of It

Alison Stewart

WNYC

Interview Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Behind the Scenes of DJs: Women Setting the Vibe (MPR News with Angela Davis)

Minnesota Public Radio

News Feature/Special [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Notes from Mothers

Louisville Public Media

Series [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

The Sound of Ideas

Ideastream Public Media

Talk Show [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

On Point

WBUR

Public Affairs [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

The Taliban's Crackdown on Women's Rights (On Point)

WBUR

News Feature [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Sarah Qari (Radiolab)

WNYC New York Public Radio

Reporter /Correspondent [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

How Stockholm Stuck

WNYC New York Public Radio

Documentary [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Intersex Advocacy with Pidgeon Pagonis (Audacious with Chion Wolf)

Connecticut Public

Portrait/Biography [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]

Rebecca Smith (Missouri Health Talks )

KBIA

Reporter/Correspondent [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]

Angie Perrin (Sugarcane)

KCRW

Producer [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]

April Baer (Stateside)

Michigan Public

Host/Anchor [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]

Staffing Shortage Impact on Special Education

Texas Public Radio

News Feature [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]

Revisiting "In Their Footsteps" In Honor of Dr. "Lucki" Allen

WLIW-FM

Documentary [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]

Let the Music Play: The Burney Sisters Bid Farewell to Columbia

KBIA

Interview Feature [Radio — Student]

Bittersweet Memories of the 'Brooklyn' Dodgers

WFUV / Fordham University

News Feature — Sports [Radio — Student]

Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is Working to Make Roads Safer

WUNC — North Carolina Public Radio

News Feature [Radio — Student]

Honorable Mentions

Taiwan in 2024: Stories of Colonization and Democratization (NPR's All Things Considered)

National Public Radio (NPR)

Series [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Meghna Chakrabarti (On Point)

WBUR

Host [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

KBIA

Audio Podcast — Entertainment [DM — National]

A Cougar Attacked Them: They fought back for 45 harrowing minutes

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

News Feature [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]

Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery

Connecticut Public

Series [Radio Non — Commercial Local]

Max Tendler (Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is working to make roads safer (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)

WUNC — North Carolina Public Radio

Producer [Radio — Student]

The Walker Walkouts: A People's History of Kansas City

KCUR 89.3

Documentary [Radio — Non — Commercial Local]

