NPR and Member stations win 2025 Gracie Awards
The Annual Gracie Awards, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, has honored the achievements of women working in media for more than four decades. Named after the late actress and radio host Gracie Allen, these awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR Reporting has won three awards:
In the Radio ‐ Nationally Syndicated Non‐Commercial category:
NPR's All Things Considered won an Investigative Feature award for the story 'Secretive Land Buys in Hawaii'. This story was reported by Dana Kerr.
NPR won an Interview Feature award for 'A Year in the Life of a Mom and Baby from Gaza'. This was covered by Elissa Nadworny.
NPR's Code Switch won the Feature/Special award. Code Switch is hosted by Gene Demby and B.A.Parker. It is produced by Christina Cala.
Member station wins:
Megan Swan (From the Top)
From the Top Producer
Entertainment [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Alison Stewart
WNYC
Interview Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Behind the Scenes of DJs: Women Setting the Vibe (MPR News with Angela Davis)
Minnesota Public Radio
News Feature/Special [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Louisville Public Media
Series [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Ideastream Public Media
Talk Show [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
WBUR
Public Affairs [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
The Taliban's Crackdown on Women's Rights (On Point)
WBUR
News Feature [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
WNYC New York Public Radio
Reporter /Correspondent [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
WNYC New York Public Radio
Documentary [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Intersex Advocacy with Pidgeon Pagonis (Audacious with Chion Wolf)
Connecticut Public
Portrait/Biography [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]
Rebecca Smith (Missouri Health Talks)
KBIA
Reporter/Correspondent [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]
KCRW
Producer [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]
Michigan Public
Host/Anchor [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]
Staffing Shortage Impact on Special Education
Texas Public Radio
News Feature [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]
Revisiting "In Their Footsteps" In Honor of Dr. "Lucki" Allen
WLIW-FM
Documentary [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]
Let the Music Play: The Burney Sisters Bid Farewell to Columbia
KBIA
Interview Feature [Radio — Student]
Bittersweet Memories of the 'Brooklyn' Dodgers
WFUV / Fordham University
News Feature — Sports [Radio — Student]
Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is Working to Make Roads Safer
WUNC — North Carolina Public Radio
News Feature [Radio — Student]
Honorable Mentions
Taiwan in 2024: Stories of Colonization and Democratization (NPR's All Things Considered)
National Public Radio (NPR)
Series [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
WBUR
Host [Radio — Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan
KBIA
Audio Podcast — Entertainment [DM — National]
A Cougar Attacked Them: They fought back for 45 harrowing minutes
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
News Feature [Radio — Non-Commercial Local]
Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery
Connecticut Public
Series [Radio Non — Commercial Local]
Max Tendler (Asphalt Oceans: How Durham is working to make roads safer (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)
WUNC — North Carolina Public Radio
Producer [Radio — Student]
The Walker Walkouts: A People's History of Kansas City
KCUR 89.3
Documentary [Radio — Non — Commercial Local]
