Saying 'goodbye' to SXSW Music

By Ann Powers,
Robin HiltonStephen Thompson
Published March 25, 2025 at 9:39 AM EDT
Last week, organizers for SXSW announced they were dramatically scaling back what was once the world's largest music festival. Home to countless performances by artists big and small for nearly 40 years, the annual event is being folded into the Film and Interactive festival, which typically happens the week before Music; it's also being shortened significantly.

On this episode, NPR's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to talk about what was — and hopefully what will be again — special about SXSW, how the festival reached this point, and what it means for the future of artists and the industry.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
