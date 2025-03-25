The Tom Green Show was ahead of its time.

It started as a public access show in Ottawa, Canada. Then as a real deal cable comedy show on Canada's Comedy Network. Then, starting in 1999, on MTV. Where Tom Green became a Y2K sensation.

Its surreal stunts and pranks influenced a number of TV shows over the past twenty five years in that genre: Jackass, The Andy Milonakis Show, The Eric Andre Show, Nathan For You and more.

In recent years, Tom Green kind of took a break. He started doing stand up, started an internet only interview show and eventually he left Los Angeles and moved back to Canada. Today he lives on a farm in Ontario with his fiancée, a dog and mule.

Tom Green fans can rejoice. He's the star of three new projects. There's a documentary out now called This Is the Tom Green Documentary, which was directed by Tom Green. There's also a tv show Tom Green Country and a new standup special called Tom Green: I Got a Mule!.

On the latest episode of Bullseye, we talk with Tom Green about his new projects and legacy. The projects come at a reflective time of his life and he gets real about starting a new chapter in his life. Plus, he brought his dog into the studio. You're going to want to hear about this dog.

