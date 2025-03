Amanda Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for a murder she didn't commit. After her exoneration, she reached out to the man who prosecuted her case. She talks about how she made herself useful while in prison, readjusting to being back home, and the survivor's guilt that follows her. Knox's new memoir is Free.

TV critic David Bianculli reviews The Studio, starring Seth Rogen, on Apple TV+.

