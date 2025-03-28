The future of special education under a dismantled Education Department

A special education leader under George W. Bush says the dismantling of the Department of Education will impact students with disabilities. Stephanie Smith Lee talks about what's at stake for the federal law that helped people with disabilities go from institutionalization to institutions of higher education.

Then, Medicaid helps lessen financial and logistical barriers that families face to get services for children with disabilities. We hear from policy expert Johanna Lister and mother of two Shiloh Creswell on what could happen if Republicans make cuts to Medicaid.

And, artist Loryn Brantz aims to help parents feel seen through the moments of frustration, laughter and love that come with raising kids in her new book "Poems of Parenting." She joins us.

