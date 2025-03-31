ICYMI: The Special Florida Congressional Race Is Close

Florida holds a special election tomorrow for a House seat that has long been solidly red. Now? Maybe a bit less so.

Former Congressman Mike Waltz gave up his seat in the 6th Congressional District – the area around Daytona Beach – to accept the post of President Donald Trump's national security advisor. In line to win his vacant seat tomorrow is Trump-backed Randy Fine, a state senator.

But in recent days polls have been too close for comfort for many Republicans. Fine's Democratic opponent, math teacher Josh Weil, has raised $10 million for his campaign. Fine has brought in just $1 million.

What could we learn from tomorrow's results?

