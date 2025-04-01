Remembering Angie Stone

We're taking a moment to remember singer and R&B legend, Angie Stone, who died on March 1, 2025. She was 63 years old.

We had the honor of speaking with her in 2023. Though she made her name as a solo singer in the late 90s, our conversation delves into her early career in rap.

She got her first big break as a member of The Sequence, the first all-women rap group signed to Sugarhill records. She went by Angie B then, and she performed along high-school friends turned rap pioneers: Cheryl "The Pearl" Cook, and Gwendolyn "Blondie" Chisholm.

Following the precedent set by records like "King Tim III (Personality Jock)" and "Rappers Delight", The Sequence was about as OG as it gets. In 1979, they released their first record, "Funk You Up." The track has since been sampled by Dr. Dre, Erykah Badu, and many others.

When Stone spoke with Bullseye, she'd just released her album Love Language. She talked about having her heart set on performing from a very young age, the influence of her family on her career, and auditioning for Sugarhill Records with The Sequence - backstage at a Sugarhill Gang show in South Carolina they almost couldn't get into.

