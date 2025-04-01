© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Should we vote for all judges?

By Sierra Juarrez,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyCooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published April 1, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT
VICTOR CRUZ
/
AFP via Getty Images

Mexico is gearing up to directly elect federal and state judges for the first time this June. President Claudia Sheinbaum says the new system will combat nepotism and increase the integrity of the courts. But critics see it as a naked attempt to dilute the court's independence. Today on the show, how Mexico's judicial reforms are creating angst for businesses at home and abroad.

Sierra Juarrez
Darian Woods
Julia Ritchey
Cooper Katz McKim
Kate Concannon
