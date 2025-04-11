This podcast is a recession indicator

Global markets got a case of the jitters this week in the wake of President Trump's global tariff policy. Everyone from hedge fund managers to online content creators have been starting to question the stability of America's economic trajectory. We're now seeing increased fear that a recession is just around the corner.

Brittany is joined by co-host of NPR's Indicator podcast, Wailin Wong, and co-host of NPR's Planet Money podcast, Jeff Guo. Together, they discuss how this moment connects to the economic anxiety of 2008 and why the definition of a recession is a bit harder to pin down than you might expect.

Copyright 2025 NPR