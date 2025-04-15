© 2025 WRVO Public Media
New data tracks population across New York state

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
New census data shows population trends across New York state.
Cornell University
/
Cornell University
New census data shows population trends across New York state.

New census data is showing positive trends for the population of New York state.

Leslie Reynolds, a research support specialist with Cornell’s Program on Applied Demographics, describes the new census data as puzzle pieces, painting a picture with information like births, deaths, and net migration.

"You can kind of see all of this at once and pick apart what's driving different areas, what things maybe to focus on, and that could be of interest to policy makers and researchers," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said new data from 2024 is telling a different story than the larger period from 2020-2024. For example, New York state as a whole lost about 1.7 percent of its population since 2020, but gained about .7 percent in 2024.

"All regions, except for the North Country and the Southern Tier, gained population in the past year, and that was different from the whole period, 2020-2024, where only three regions gained population,” she said.

Those three regions that gained population were Long Island, Mid-Hudson, and the Capital Region. On a county basis, Oswego County was the only county in central and northern New York to gain population between 2020-2024.

Amid population concerns in the immediate post-pandemic era, Reynolds said while the numbers could still be revised, this latest information is promising.

"We were happy to see the rebound in the past year, especially with the net migration that all of the regions experienced positive net migration in the past year, so that was really encouraging to us,” she said.

 
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
