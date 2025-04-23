Finding Strength and Beauty in Muscles

As the doors of the Vatican were opening, Bonnie Tsui sprinted through the galleries to the Sistine Chapel. She wanted to experience Michelangelo's frescoes alone for 10 minutes. She laid on the floor, looked up and cried. It's just one of many stories she weaves through her new book, "On Muscle: The Stuff That Moves Us and Why it Matters." On this episode, Tsui joins host Maiken Scott for a conversation about the importance of strength, muscles and being comfortable in one's own body, especially as we age.

