ICYMI: Mark Carney Remains Canada's Prime Minister

Yesterday, Canadians went to the polls to decide whether Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party maintained the reins, or whether the Conservatives returned to power for the first time in nearly a decade.

The voters have spoken, and the Liberal Party will continue to lead Canada.

Carney was chosen by his party to take over leadership after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year. These results will have major ramifications on Canada's shaky relations with the U.S., President Donald Trump, and his tariffs.

What does this election outcome mean for Canada?

