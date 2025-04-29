'If You Can Keep It': America In Constitutional Crisis

Big news is happening at a breakneck pace these days. But on the cusp of the 100th day of President Donald Trump's second administration, let's take a pause to go back in time to Sept. 30, 1962.

On that day, President John F. Kennedy sent U.S. military forces to protect James Meredith on the campus of the University of Mississippi. Meredith was the first Black student admitted to the school. That night, JFK addressed the nation from the White House.

That moment JFK is describing there, when the word of the Constitution no longer prevails, is by most definitions a "constitutional crisis." Some of our listeners think that moment is here now.

As part of our weekly series on the state of our democracy, "If You Can Keep It," we're posing a big question: Are we in a constitutional crisis?

