Marco Rubio's State Department cuts take aim at human rights programs

Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a plan to reorganize the State Department that would eliminate human-rights-focused bureaus and reduce U.S. staff. Jessica Stern, former U.S. special envoy for the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons, joins us.

Then, concern is growing that extremism and white supremacism in the military may now be going unchecked. The Trump administration did away with a program to track and combat the issue. Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, tells us more.

And, author Chris Whipple talks about the role that President Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles has played in Trump's action-packed second-term honeymoon period.

